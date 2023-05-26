Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Declines By 66.7%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance

SMKG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Smart Card Marketing Systems alerts:

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

(Get Rating)

See Also

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a fintech and paytech company engaged in providing payment services. The firm offers prepaid cards, value smart storage cards, and payment processing services. The company was founded by Massimo J. N. Barone and Paolo Continelli in 1987 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.