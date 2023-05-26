Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Declines By 66.7%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance
SMKG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
