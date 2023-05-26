Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF remained flat at C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976. Signal Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

