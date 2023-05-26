Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $8.93 during trading hours on Friday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STWRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

