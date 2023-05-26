South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
South32 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 257,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
South32 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
