South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 257,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About South32

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

