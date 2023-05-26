SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 244.5% in May

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 244.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.