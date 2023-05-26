SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 244.5% in May

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 244.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

