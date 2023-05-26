SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,422. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

