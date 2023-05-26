xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $37,459.12 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

