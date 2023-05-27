10,033 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $3,957,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 235,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 829,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 220,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of STVN opened at €26.70 ($29.02) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 1-year high of €29.67 ($32.25). The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

