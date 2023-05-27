23,659 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

