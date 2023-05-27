3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 88.4% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 52,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.32) to GBX 2,075 ($25.81) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.19) to GBX 2,275 ($28.30) in a report on Friday, January 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

