58,599 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $11.50 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

