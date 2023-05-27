79,043 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.