AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.56. 7,590,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

