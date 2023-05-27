abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.51). 3,759,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,676,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.47).

A number of brokerages have commented on ABDN. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.71 ($2.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,555.56%.

In other news, insider Mike O’Brien bought 47,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($124,605.47). 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

