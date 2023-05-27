Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.74.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Up 2.8 %

ACCD stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.