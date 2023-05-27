AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73. 7,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

