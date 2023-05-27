AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 819,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 114,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,845. AerSale has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.02 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect that AerSale will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AerSale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

