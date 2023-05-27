Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 50.8% in May

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

