Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 50.8% in May

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
