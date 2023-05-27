Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.31 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $35.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,392,225 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,922,731 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

