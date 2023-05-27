Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416,686 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.