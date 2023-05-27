Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,087,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.