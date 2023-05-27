Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $12.09 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

