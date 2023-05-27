American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,253. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

