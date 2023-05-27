American International Group Inc. Buys 2,772 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,844. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

