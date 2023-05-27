American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 101,303 shares worth $21,945,534. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.95. 708,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,763. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.34. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.