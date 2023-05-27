American International Group Inc. Sells 10,597 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.78. 1,803,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

