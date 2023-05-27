American International Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.67. 575,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,970. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.65. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.