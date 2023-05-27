American International Group Inc. Sells 8,929 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $232.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

