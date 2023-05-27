Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading Up 0.4%

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
