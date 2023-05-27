Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

