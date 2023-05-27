Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $611.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

