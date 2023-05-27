Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,967,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of META opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $262.31.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.