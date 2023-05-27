Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.29 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

