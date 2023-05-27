Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,473 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

