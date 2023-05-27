Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $133.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

