AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $148.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

