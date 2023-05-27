Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 over the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

