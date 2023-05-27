ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00012042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $37.87 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

