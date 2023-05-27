Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 214.7% in May

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.