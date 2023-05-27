APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Down 84.0% in May

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

