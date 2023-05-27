Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150.98 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $150.98 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00012898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

