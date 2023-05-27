Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $203.81 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.