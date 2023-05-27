Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -456.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

