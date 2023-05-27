Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

