Assetmark Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $108.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

