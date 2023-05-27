Assetmark Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

