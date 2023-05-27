Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NYSE ETN opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $183.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

