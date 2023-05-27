Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

NYSE C opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

