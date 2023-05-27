Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,074 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Up 4.1 %

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

