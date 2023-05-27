Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,578 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

